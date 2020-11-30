SI.com
Mississippi State women's basketball game at Southern Miss canceled

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's women's basketball schedule has encountered another change. 

MSU's game against Southern Miss – originally scheduled to be played in Hattiesburg on December 12 – had been cancelled. Southern Miss announced Monday that its program has suspended all team activities until December 12 due to COVID-19 protocols.

It's already not the first time the Bulldogs have had to adjust this season. Mississippi State was supposed to open up its 2020-21 campaign this past Saturday at the Women's Hall of Fame Challenge in Connecticut. However that event was cancelled due to COVID-19-related issues, costing the Bulldogs a chance to play a couple of games. Instead, MSU scheduled a sudden game against Jackson State for this past Sunday. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 88-58 in MSU's first game under the direction of new head coach Nikki McCray-Penson.

Mississippi State's season is set to continue with a pair of games this week. The Bulldogs host New Orleans on Wednesday at 7 p.m. central. They'll then face South Florida on the road at 6 p.m. central Saturday.

With the cancellation of the Southern Miss game, MSU now doesn't have a game scheduled between the South Florida contest and a December 14 home game versus Troy. It's currently unknown if the Bulldogs might look to schedule another game now that the instate battle against the Golden Eagles is off.

