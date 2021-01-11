WATCH: Nikki McCray-Penson discusses MSU's win over Ole Miss

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson wasn't happy with her team's energy on Sunday, but the Bulldogs still pulled out a 60-56 win over instate rival Ole Miss. It was MSU's 14th-straight win in the all-time series against the Rebels and State improved to 8-2 overall this year with a 3-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Watch the video above for McCray-Penson's full postgame press conference as she breaks down her team's Sunday performance and discusses what corrections she plans on making moving forward.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.