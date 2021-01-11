FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: Nikki McCray-Penson discusses MSU's win over Ole Miss

The Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 60-56 on Sunday
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson wasn't happy with her team's energy on Sunday, but the Bulldogs still pulled out a 60-56 win over instate rival Ole Miss. It was MSU's 14th-straight win in the all-time series against the Rebels and State improved to 8-2 overall this year with a 3-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Watch the video above for McCray-Penson's full postgame press conference as she breaks down her team's Sunday performance and discusses what corrections she plans on making moving forward.

