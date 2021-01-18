FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: Nikki McCray-Penson discusses MSU's showing in loss at Texas A&M

The Bulldogs fell to 8-4 overall and 3-3 in SEC play
There's no way around it. Sunday was a tough day for the Mississippi State women's basketball team.

The No. 14 Bulldogs battled No. 7 Texas A&M and the Aggies dominated, sending MSU to a lopsided 69-41 loss. State has now dropped back-to-back Southeastern Conference games and three of its last five.

After the game, Bulldogs head coach Nikki McCray-Penson met with reporters to break it all down. Watch McCray-Penson's full postgame press conference with the video above.

