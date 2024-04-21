Oklahoma State Guard Commits to Mississippi State Women’s Basketball
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Chandler Prater is the newest Mississippi State women’s basketball roster addition. Prater is a veteran of college basketball, and she will be a fifth-year senior when she arrives in Starkville.
The Missouri native spent her first three seasons in the Big 12 playing for Kansas. The 5-10 guard was a role player her first two years, as she only recorded three starts and averaged just over five points a game.
However, she broke out in her junior year for the Jayhawks, starting 33 of the 35 games she played in. Prater averaged nine points, six rebounds, and two steals.
However, after three seasons in Lawrence, she decided to enter the transfer portal and landed at a fellow Big 12 school, Oklahoma State. She was poised for another breakout year in Stillwater but only saw action in five games due to injury.
She is another solid addition to this Bulldog roster, headlined by All-SEC second-team member Jerkaila Jordan. Her most significant impact may come on the defensive end, an area MSU struggled with at times last season.
Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell has had a wild couple of weeks as he is recruiting the portal hard while also trying to hire new assistant coaches. Purcell has missed a few prospects, such as Hailey Van Lith, but Prater is a solid addition and will not be the last.