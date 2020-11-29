WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson discusses her victorious Bulldog debut

It was in front of an empty Humphrey Coliseum due to the lateness of when the game was scheduled, but Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson made her Bulldog debut on Sunday in victorious fashion. MSU defeated Jackson State 88-58 to move to 1-0. After the game, State's leader met with reporters to discuss her first career game in maroon and white. Watch above for full video.

