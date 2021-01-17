WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's victory over Florida

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State needed a bounce-back win and the Bulldogs got it.

Three days after a disappointing loss to Texas A&M, MSU defeated Florida 72-69 on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. State forward Tolu Smith set new career highs with 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to victory.

MSU improved its record to 9-5 overall and 4-2 in Southeastern Conference play. Florida fell to 6-4 overall with a 3-3 mark now in league action.

After the game, State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break down the contest. See video of Howland's full postgame press conference above.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.