WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's victory over Florida

The Bulldogs defeated the Gators 72-69
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State needed a bounce-back win and the Bulldogs got it. 

Three days after a disappointing loss to Texas A&M, MSU defeated Florida 72-69 on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. State forward Tolu Smith set new career highs with 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to victory. 

MSU improved its record to 9-5 overall and 4-2 in Southeastern Conference play. Florida fell to 6-4 overall with a 3-3 mark now in league action.

After the game, State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break down the contest. See video of Howland's full postgame press conference above.

