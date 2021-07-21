Everything Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach Said at SEC Media Days

Mike Leach took the podium at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

We didn't get to see Mike Leach at SEC Media Days in 2020 due to the cancellation of the event, but he did take the podium on Wednesday.

Leach was joined at the event by linebacker Aaron Brule and wide receiver Austin Williams.

Other coaches who spoke at the event on Wednesday included Nick Saban (Alabama), Clark Lea (Vanderbilt) and Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M).

Here's a look at what Leach had to say in his Wednesday appearance: