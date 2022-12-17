After a sad week in the SEC with the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, the conference is now in full preparation ahead of their bowl games. The SEC had the most teams of any conference in college football reach bowl eligibility this season -- including Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia who will play in their respective New Year's Six bowl matchups.

With the SEC bowl games quickly approaching, here are predictions and betting odds via SI Sportsbook:

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Florida at No. 17 Oregon State (-10)

The Florida Gators travel to Las Vegas, Nevada to face off against a talented Oregon State team. Florida's head coach Billy Napier led his team to a 6-6 (3-5) record in his first year at the helm in Gainesville. The majority of the Gators' production has come from quarterback Anthony Richardson, but Richardson opted out of the bowl game due to his entry into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Oregon State's defense led the PAC-12 conference in many statistical categories throughout the season. The Beavers are ranked third in the country in red zone defense while the Gators have struggled to find production on offense at times throughout the season. If the Gators are not able to find production offensively, it could be a long day in Vegas.

Prediction: Oregon State wins and covers

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest (-1)

Missouri ended the season on a high-note with a 29-27 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers' defense has been the story in Columbia this season and will play a huge role in their bowl game against the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest finished the season with a dissapointing loss against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Gasparilla Bowl, hosted at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, will be won in the trenches. Mizzou's defensive front has been impressive this season while Wake Forest has struggled to establish the run at times. The Demon Deacons rank 17th in the country in passing yards per game and will need to find a way to create explosive plays if they want to top the Tigers. This game could come down to the wire, as both teams look to end the season with a big bowl game victory.

Prediction: Wake Forest wins

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Arkansas (-3) vs. Kansas

Memphis, Tennessee will play host to an intriguing SEC vs. BIG-12 matchup as the Razorbacks look to cap off an underwhelming 2022 season. The Razorbacks entered the year with high expectations with quarterback K.J. Jefferson at the helm, but injuries plagued the Hogs throughout the season. Jefferson announced that he plans on returning to Fayetville for his senior season next year, and will look to lead his team to a victory over the Jayhawks at the Liberty Bowl.

With the Razorbacks losing linebackers Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool along with defensive cooridnator Barry Odom, Kansas will look to create explosive plays against the Arkansas defense which has struggled at times throughout the season. For the Razorbacks, establishing the run game with Raheim Sanders and finding big plays with be the key to victory against the Kansas defense who also has struggled on the defensive side of the ball throughout the year.

Prediction: Arkansas wins and covers the spread.

TaxAct Texas Bowl: Ole Miss (-3.5) at Texas Tech

Two high-powered offenses will face off in Arlington, Texas as Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels look to take down the Red Raiders. Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins has been oustanding in his first year at Ole Miss -- leading the SEC in rushing yards this season. The Rebels have struggled to finish games at times throughout the season, which is something the Red Raiders could take advantage of.

Texas Tech's veteran secondary will have to shut down the Ole Miss rushing attack early if they want to stay in this game. If the Ole Miss offense is firing on all cylinders, it could be a long night for the Red Raiders.

Prediction: Ole Miss wins and covers the spread.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina at No. 21 Notre Dame (-2.5)

The South Carolina Gamecocks did not start the season off on the right foot, but they finished with huge back-to-back wins over Tennessee and Clemson. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has improved tremendously and has gained some swagger in the process. The Fighting Irish ended the season with a tough 38-37 loss against USC. Like the Gamecocks, Notre Dame finished the season hot after a poor start in 2022.

Jacksonville, Florida will play host to arguably one of the most intruiging bowl matchups of the season. With Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer not playing in the bowl due to NFL Draft preperations, South Carolina should be able to find success against the Fighting Irish both offensively and defensively.

Prediction: South Carolina wins and covers the spread.

Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-6.5)

The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotions for the Tennessee Vols. Star quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a season-ending injury against South Carolina, and talented wideouts Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman have both opted out of the bowl game ahead of the NFL Draft. Tennessee now turns to backup quarterback Joe Milton to produce without two of his biggest targets.

Like the Vols, Clemson suffered a loss at the hands of the Gamecocks as well, but the Tigers bounced back to beat North Carolina in the ACC Championship. Clemson should be able to take advantage of a short-handed Tennessee team to win the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.

Prediction: Clemson wins and covers the spread.

Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama (-3) vs. No. 9 Kansas State

After an upset-win over TCU in the Big 12 Championship game, Kansas State is looking to pull of another huge win over Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and talented outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. have opted to play in the bowl game against the Wildcats which has dramatically shifted the odds in this matchup.

If the Wildcats want to end the season with a bowl win over the Crimson Tide, they will have to find ways to create big plays as the Bama defense attempts to stop arguably the most talented running back in the country in Deuce Vaughn. With Young and Anderson playing, the Tide should roll in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Prediction: Alabama wins and covers the spread.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs. Iowa (-2)

The Kentucky Wildats are one of many teams in the conference experience the effects from players opting out for the NFL Draft. Absences from quarterback Will Levis, running backs Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Kavosiey Smoke are big hits to Kentucky's offensive production. Iowa has seen their fair share of struggles throughout the year, but should be able to capitalize on defense against the Wildcats' offense.

Prediction: Iowa wins

CFP Semifinal - Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia (-6.5) vs. No. 4 Ohio State

If there was any doubt about who was the best team in college football, the dominant performance from Georgia in the SEC Championship game against LSU solidified it. As defensive lineman Jalen Carter hoisted LSU QB Jayden Daniels along while holding the number one up in the air, the Bulldogs sent an all-so-impressive message to the college football landscape.

On the other hand, the Ohio State Buckeyes ended the season with a disappointing loss against Michigan. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is looking to rebound and knock off the best team in college football. Expect Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and tight end Brock Bowers to get the job done and topple the Buckeyes.

Prediction: Georgia wins and covers the spread.

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State at Illinois (-2.5)

It has been a rough week for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, dealing with the passing of head football coach Mike Leach. The Pirate will go down in history as one of the greatest coaches of all time and there is no doubt he would want MSU to play in Tampa. With new head coach Zach Arnett at the helm, the Bulldogs will face off against a talented Illinois football team led by former Arkansas head coach Brett Bielema.

Illinois broke a three-game losing streak and ended the season with a 41-3 win over Northwestern, but losing defensive cooridnator Ryan Walters is a huge hit to the program. Mississippi State will be motivated to win this game in honor of coach Leach, and should be able to cap off the season with a big win in Tampa, Florida.

Prediction: Mississippi State wins and covers the spread.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU (-11) vs. Purdue

LSU head coach Brian Kelly had a tremendous first season in the SEC -- making the SEC Championship and beating Alabama. Tigers' quarterback Jayden Daniels has played well throughout the season, but the LSU defense has steadily improved as the season went along. The Tigers have too much firepower for the Boilermakers and should win the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Prediction: LSU wins but Purdue covers the spread.