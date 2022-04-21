Charles Cross is undoubtedly one of the best players in this draft class. Many experts believe the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is the best pass-blocking tackle in the 2022 draft class and he also has an unappreciated run-blocking ability.

With such outstanding talent and such a high ceiling, several teams will want in on Cross. Here's a look into a few that have a chance at landing this elite SEC talent who has been so quick off the ball.

1. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are one of many teams in the league that are in desperate need of offensive linemen. There are many questions for the Saints this year, especially regarding the offensive line and quarterback. The Saints have one of the most unstable quarterback situations in the league, though it looks like they will roll with Jameis Winston as the starter once more, but this is a position that will almost certainly be addressed in the near future.

Cross would be the perfect fit for the Saint's offensive scheme and will give excellent protection for whoever might be the quarterback this year for New Orleans. New Orleans allowed 37 sacks during the 2021 NFL season. Charles Cross played lights out during 2021 for Mississippi State allowing only two sacks out of the 919 snaps he played.

2. New York Giants

The Giants currently hold the No. 5 overall pick and are in need of a pass-blocker.

New York has had major issues on the offensive line in the past few years, second in the NFL for sacks allowed (45) in 2020 with 40 sacks allowed in 2021.

It looks as if the Giants are going to stick to with quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones spent much of the 2021 season injured and the Giants finished the season with a record of 4-13. The Giants are also one of many teams in the NFL under new management and coaching after hiring former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the new head coach back in January.

When discussing the possibility of New York selecting Cross, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer stated, "You might think that Cross is a reach at number 5 overall, I'm here to tell you it wouldn't be." The Giants need a left tackle and with the outstanding abilities that Charles Cross contains, the Giants could very well pick up Cross with their fifth pick in the draft. If the past few seasons are any indicator, quarterback Daniel Jones will need protection if the Giants are going to have a successful season.

3. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers hold the sixth pick in the draft and seem to be perhaps the most likely to take Cross off the board.

In 2021, the Panthers allowed a total of 52 sacks, which ranked fifth overall in the NFL. Carolina is one of the many teams that is trying to rebuild, especially in regards to the offensive line. It is looking likely that we will see Sam Darnold at the reins for Carolina, however the Panthers could also use their early pick to draft one of the many talented quarterbacks in this year's draft class. This is a team with talent that is missing some major pieces that they are going to have to fill if it wants to be successful this season.

Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network spoke on Cross potentially being targeted by the Panthers.

"Pick No. 6 to the Panthers is not out of the question. People in league circles believe it will happen," he said. "Although they need a quarterback, left tackle is also a pressing need for Carolina. If Cross does not come off the board to the Panthers, that dictates even more moving forward."