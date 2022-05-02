Here's a look into where each former Mississippi State player landed in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books and three former Mississippi State football players have found their landing spots at the next level while kicker Brandon Ruiz and punter Tucker Day continue to wait for a potential opportunity.

Here's a look into each Bulldog who is headed from State to Sundays this season:

OT Charles Cross: Selected By Seattle Seahawks, Round 1: No. 9 overall:

Thought by some to be the best offensive tackle in the class, Cross was ultimately the third player at the position to come off the board after the Carolina Panthers to Ikem Ekwonu (NC State) at No. 6 and the New York Giants took Evan Neal (Alabama) at No. 7. Cross brings versatility and athleticism to Seattle and will instantly make an impact providing solid protection for whichever quarterback is taking the snaps as the Seahawks prepare for life after Russell Wilson.

CB Martin Emerson Jr.: Selected By Cleveland Browns, Round 3: No. 68 overall:

The Browns needed to add to their secondary and did so by selecting Emerson, who was one of the SEC's best defensive backs in 2021. Last season, Emerson tallied 49 total tackles with three passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Emerson finished his college career with the second-highest coverage grade since 2020 at 89.6. Though he's seen success as a cornerback, Emerson was originally recruited as a safety and it's possible Cleveland could move him there.

WR Makai Polk: UDFA Signing, Baltimore Ravens

Polk may have been one of the most underrated wide receivers in the class, and he'll have a chance to prove that with the Ravens. Polk played Z-receiver with the Bulldogs, praised for his route-running ability and consistency on the field.

Polk totaled 105 receptions for 1,046 yards with nine touchdowns. In the regular season, he finished as the SEC's leading receiver with 98 receptions, which was also good for second-most in the nation.