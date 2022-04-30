Martin Emerson Jr. Drafted No. 68 Overall By Cleveland Browns in 2022 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns selected the standout defensive back with their pick on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft. Emerson becomes the second Bulldog to be selected in this year's draft, as left tackle Charles Cross was drafted at No. 9 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Emerson performed exceptionally during his tenure as a Bulldog. In 2020 Emerson had the best season of his career recording 72 tackles and 11 passes defended. During the 2021 season, Emerson recorded 49 total tackles with three passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Emerson finished his college career by recording the second-highest coverage grade since 2020 at 89.6.

During his time at Mississippi State, Emerson was known for his abilities as a corner; however, he could also move to safety which is the position he was originally recruited for. The Browns selected an athletic and versatile defensive back in Emerson, which fills a spot Cleveland needs.

The Cleveland Browns are in need of depth on defense, especially an impressive corner such as Emerson. In regard to his athletic ability, Emerson has a quick reaction time and is outstanding at locating the ball. During his time at MSU, Emerson was arguably one of the best defensive backs in the SEC.

With the versatility and athletic abilities that Emerson possesses, it will be interesting to watch his development at the next level.