3 Things to Know About Brandon Ruiz

Mississippi State kicker Brandon Ruiz looks to take the next step of his career in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mississippi State kicker Brandon Ruiz is among the former Bulldogs who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft after the conclusion of the 2021 college football season.

As is standard with kickers and punters, Ruiz is not expected to be drafted but should be expected to be signed as an undrafted free agent where he'll get a shot with a team in camp.

Here's a look at three things to know about Ruiz as he takes the next step in his career:

1. Arizona Native

USATSI_13485159

Ruiz's hometown is Tempe, Arizona and he began his college career at Arizona State University where he was a two-year starter before having to miss time with an injury in 2019 and ultimately transferring to Mississippi State.

While with the Sun Devils, he was named Pac-12 Player of the Week three times.

2. Successful Scholar

USATSI_15063593

Ruiz obtained his Bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies from Arizona State University. During his time at Mississippi, he was pursuing his Master's degree in Workforce Education Leadership.

3. Draft Ready

USATSI_16687940

Ruiz is on the come-up from a knee injury that kept him out of a few games for the 2021 season with Mississippi State. He only scored 34 points this past season but has shown his significant potential previously at Arizona State. Ruiz announced his declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft in December 2021.

Ruiz wrote in his announcement, "After this final season full of unfortunate injuries, I am in the final stages of getting healthy and I am ready to pursue my dream of playing in the NFL."

Ruiz put on a great performance at MSU's pro day in March of this year after finishing out his college career his college career with extra-point success rate of 99.3% and a field goal success rate of 74.3%. With these steady improvements and healing, he is sure to succeed in the draft.

USATSI_17246229
