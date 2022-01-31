Former Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons Named to NFL Pro Bowl

Simmons was named to his first Pro Bowl as an alternate selection for another familiar face.

It was announced on Monday that former MSU defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was to be named a pro-bowler due to fellow MSU alum Chris Jones being unable to participate due to an injury.

This marks the first Pro Bowl of the young NFL talent's career, and comes after as impressive of a season as one could ask from a player of Simmons' position on the interior of the defensive line.

Simmons recorded 8.5 sacks during the 2021 season and led the entire Titans organization with 58 quarterback pressures. He was also second on the team in terms of tackles for loss, with 12 to his credit during this year's campaign.

Simmons joins fellow former Bulldogs Darius Slay (cornerback) and J.T. Gray (special teams) as the lone representative from the AFC in the game, with the Eagles and Saints belonging to the NFC, respectively.

Although the Titans would have undoubtedly liked to have been playing together this time of year, Simmons' selection serves as further proof that they made the right choice in drafting him with the 19th pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

The pro-bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 6th at 2 p.m. CT and can be found nationwide on ESPN.