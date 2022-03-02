Makai Polk Calls Himself Best WR in 2022 NFL Draft

Former Mississippi State WR Makai Polk has a high level of confidence heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Makai Polk was one of the most important pieces of Mississippi State's Air Raid offense during the 2021 season and now looks to make a similar impact for a team at the next level as he prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Polk, one of the three Bulldogs invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, doesn't lack confidence ahead of April -- and he put it simply.

"I know I'm the best (wide) receiver in this draft," Polk told reporters in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning.

Polk also discussed his decision to not return to Mississippi State for an additional year after he was advised by Steve Spurrier Jr., who served as the team's outside receivers coach, against declaring for the draft.

"I don't ever second-guess my decision to leave, at all," Polk said. "That's his opinion. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion."

Polk, who lined up as a Z-receiver with the Bulldogs, praised for his route-running ability and level of consistency, recorded 105 receptions for 1,046 yards with nine touchdowns. In the regular season, he finished as the SEC's leading receiver with 98 receptions, which was also good for second-most in the nation.

He finished his college career with 141 catches, 1,524 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns between two years at Cal and one year at Mississippi State. If he is selected, Polk will be the first Mississippi State wideout to be drafted since Eric Moulds in 1996.