Skip to main content

Makai Polk: 'I Know I'm the Best Receiver in This Draft'

Former Mississippi State WR Makai Polk has a high level of confidence heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Makai Polk was one of the most important pieces of Mississippi State's Air Raid offense during the 2021 season and now looks to make a similar impact for a team at the next level as he prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Polk, one of the three Bulldogs invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, doesn't lack confidence ahead of April -- and he put it simply.

"I know I'm the best (wide) receiver in this draft," Polk told reporters in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning.

Polk also discussed his decision to not return to Mississippi State for an additional year after he was advised by Steve Spurrier Jr., who served as the team's outside receivers coach, against declaring for the draft.

Read More

"I don't ever second-guess my decision to leave, at all," Polk said. "That's his opinion. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion."

Polk, who lined up as a Z-receiver with the Bulldogs, praised for his route-running ability and level of consistency, recorded 105 receptions for 1,046 yards with nine touchdowns. In the regular season, he finished as the SEC's leading receiver with 98 receptions, which was also good for second-most in the nation.

He finished his college career with 141 catches, 1,524 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns between two years at Cal and one year at Mississippi State. If he is selected, Polk will be the first Mississippi State wideout to be drafted since Eric Moulds in 1996.

USATSI_17420615 (1)
Football

Makai Polk Calls Himself Best WR in 2022 NFL Draft

By Crissy Froyd
35 minutes ago
USATSI_16358040
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Southern Miss

By Crissy Froyd
1 hour ago
USATSI_16287320 (2)
Baseball

Cumbest, Stinnett stand out in 2-1 victory Over Grambling

By Elizabeth Keen
1 hour ago
USATSI_16309164 (1)
Baseball

Diamond Dawgs Squeak By Grambling With 2-1 Victory

By Elizabeth Keen
19 hours ago
USATSI_16333174 (1)
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Grambling

By Elizabeth Keen
Mar 1, 2022
USATSI_16305138
Baseball

Diamond Dawgs of the Game: Cumbest, Smith Stand Out in 7-2 Win Over NKU

By Elizabeth Keen
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_16287320 (1)
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: Bulldogs Close Out Series With 7-2 Victory Over Northern Kentucky

By Elizabeth Keen
Feb 27, 2022
USATSI_12155140
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (02/27/2022)

By Crissy Froyd
Feb 27, 2022