Here's how every team is predicted to finish the 2022 regular season more than six months in advance.

SEC football is still a few months away, but record predictions are already being put out across the country.

Alabama and Georgia are the frontrunners in the conference, but a handful of other teams are looking to take them down. Some teams are entering the season with new head coaches and transfers, while others are looking to capitalize on the return of plenty of veterans.

No matter what happens, it's sure to be an interesting year. Here are the projected records for each of the SEC's 14 teams.

Alabama: 12-0

It's hard to be perfect in the SEC, but Alabama can do it. The Crimson Tide will likely have another year of dominance and could easily end up in the playoffs once again.

Arkansas: 9-3

After a couple of years of dismal performances on the field, Arkansas is moving up. The Razorbacks finished last season with a 9-4 overall record, including a victory in the Outback Bowl. The success that the team had will likely continue into the 2022 season.

Auburn: 4-8

The Tigers had a rough 2021 season and finished the year on a five-game losing streak. Auburn has lost a fair amount of talent over the last few months-- namely star quarterback Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. The team will be in for a rude awakening by the middle of next season.

Florida: 6-6

If the Gators finish the 2022 regular season with an even record, then first-year head coach Billy Napier is doing what he needs to do. Florida was left in flames with the departure of former head coach Dan Mullen, so any improvement from last year's collapse is a huge step for the program.

Georgia: 11-1

Georgia should be feeling pretty good heading into the 2022 season as the defending National Champions. The Bulldogs could stumble at some point during the season but will finish out the year with an outstanding record.

Kentucky: 9-3

Is Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as good as critics suggest? That's a possibility, but nobody will know until the Wildcats get rolling next season. The team finished with a 10-3 record last year and looks to maintain that momentum heading into 2022.

LSU: 6-6

It's going to take time for Brian Kelly to build up the team he wants at LSU. The Tigers won't be bad, but they'll certainly have some tough losses in the 2022 season as they continue to figure themselves out.

Ole Miss: 8-4

The Rebels don't have star quarterback Matt Corral anymore...Lane Kiffin isn't going to let that stop his team. Ole Miss might have lost some of the power it had in 2021, but the Rebels will continue to put up a fight against every opponent.

Mississippi State: 9-3

Mike Leach's team is looking to make a huge jump in 2022, and they certainly have that ability. With many returning stars on both offense and defense, the Bulldogs have a chance to be a competitive team in the SEC West.

Missouri: 4-8

Missouri hasn't been considered one of the stronger teams in the SEC East for years, and that won't change in 2022. The Tigers can sometimes keep it close with divisional foes, but moral victories don't exist in college football.

South Carolina: 8-4

South Carolina picked up a huge transfer portal star in the offseason: Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler didn't have a great season last year, but he now has the chance to lead a powerful offense and leave his mark against tough SEC opponents.

Tennessee: 9-3

Tennessee can legitimately fight for the top spot in the SEC East, especially with quarterback Hendon Hooker leading the charge. The Volunteers had a breakthrough season in 2021 and will be returning plenty of talent to Rocky Top.

Texas A&M: 8-4

Will 2022 be the year that Texas A&M has the breakthrough it's been searching for? The Aggies did not meet the high expectations placed on their shoulders last season, and the competition they will face this season is even tougher. They will be a good and solid team, but not exceptional.

Vanderbilt: 3-9

The Commodores have been slipping in SEC football for years, and that won't stop next season. Vanderbilt will need a complete turnaround to become a legitimate threat to other conference teams.