2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Program Standings Heading into Week 4

Here is where each of the 14 SEC teams rank after three weeks of college football action.

Week 4 of the college football season is in the books, and many SEC teams continued to rise above the competition. 

Georgia notched a blowout win on the road against South Carolina, and LSU pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to take down Mississippi State in Death Valley. Auburn was soundly defeated by Penn State in a game that was expected to be a bit closer than it was, while Texas A&M won a Top-25 matchup against Miami. In Fayetteville, Arkansas barely outlasted a Missouri State team that is coached by former Razorbacks' head coach Bobby Petrino. 

Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ole Miss each defeated their opponents soundly, although some matchups were a bit tougher than others. Florida defeated the South Florida Bulls by three points, and Missouri and Vanderbilt also notched important victories over Abilene Christian and Northern Illinois, respectively. 

Here is where each SEC team stands heading into the fourth week of gridiron action. 

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Tennessee

4. Kentucky

5. Ole Miss

6. Arkansas

7. Mississippi State

8. LSU

9. Texas A&M

10. Florida

11. Auburn

12. South Carolina

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt

