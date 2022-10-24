2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Team Standings After Week 8 Matchups

It was a bit of a quiet week in the SEC, but that doesn't mean that it was completely uneventful.

LSU pulled off a massive upset over a previously Top-10 ranked Ole Miss team. The Tigers won by 25 points in Death Valley and now sit near the top of the SEC West standings with just one conference loss.

South Carolina also notched a somewhat unexpected victory over the weekend in its 30-24 defeat of Texas A&M. The Aggies are now 3-4 on the year after starting the season with hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff. On the other hand, the Gamecocks are seeing success under head coach Shane Beamer and sit one game away from reaching bowl eligibility.

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama took down Mississippi State by a score of 30-6. The Bulldogs' lone touchdown came with one second left in the game, as the Crimson Tide's stout defense was relentless.

Up north, Missouri and Vanderbilt in a battle of the two worst teams in the SEC East. The Tigers walked away with a close 17-14 victory and recorded their first conference win of the season. Vandy is still winless in the SEC.

Tennessee took a well-deserved break from conference action after its huge win over Alabama last weekend. The Volunteers handled UT-Martin with ease, picking up the 65-24 win.

Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Kentucky and Arkansas did not play this weekend.

Here is where each team stands after eight weeks of gridiron action.

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Ole Miss

6. Kentucky

7. South Carolina

8. Mississippi State

9. Arkansas

10. Florida

11. Texas A&M

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt