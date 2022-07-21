2022 SEC Media Days are in the books for Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. As always, the head coach did not fail to add plenty of color to the event, taking the podium on Day 2.

He weighed in on a number of topics, ranging from Netflix recommendations to his ideas on what the College Football Playoff should look like and how likely that actually is.

Leach said he hadn't been spending a ton of time in front of the television during the offseason, but wasn't short on ideas of what to watch and which shows he's been told about.

He's "up to date" on "Better Call Saul" and "Yellowstone" and is about halfway through "Stranger Things."

"Somebody said I need to watch "The Terminal List," which I haven't watched it yet," Leach said. I guess the hidden gem, which I think I said it last year, "Operation Odessa," that documentary, you need to watch that about these international criminals that try to buy a submarine for Pablo Escobar."

On the field, there's no question that the college football landscape is evolving. Leach has been vocal about supporting a 64-team playoff, something that would be surprising to see become a reality. Leach laughs that it's something that be more of a "conference championship" with all of the issues surrounding realignment taking place.

"I don't know. At some point, I mean, I'm beginning to lose track of what's a league and what's a conference, what's a division, you know?," Leach said. " The more the merrier, I guess. I'm not against any of it. As far as playoffs, there's a lot of models. My thoughts on the playoffs are well-documented. We have a great committee thinking about it, considering it."

Looking at the SEC alone in relation to expansion, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns are set to join the conference starting on July 1, 2025.

The Bulldogs coach spent some time with the former, serving as the Sooners offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1999. He says he's been a "Sooner sympathizer" for a while.

"Well, I look forward to seeing 'em. I thought they were outstanding when I was in Texas. Of course, we played 'em both every year. Look forward to seeing 'em. F rom my standpoint, it's good to have them back, you know? Then, of course, you guys can debate where everybody is best off."

It will be interesting to see how things unfold with the possibility of Leach facing his former team under different circumstances in future seasons.