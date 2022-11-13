2022 SEC Power Rankings: Program Standings After Week 11

As the end of the regular season looms, the SEC Championship game is set.

LSU took down Arkansas in a close matchup in Fayetteville to claim an improbable SEC West title. Brian Kelly has now led the Tigers to yet another conference championship appearance... in his first year as the team's head coach.

Georgia won the SEC East title after a 45-19 defeat of Mississippi State on the road. The Bulldogs also further cemented themselves as College Football Playoff contenders and will likely see themselves in the hunt for their second-consecutive national championship, barring any crazy upsets.

In one of the top matchups of the weekend, Alabama narrowly survived Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide won by a score of 30-24 after the Rebels couldn't convert a long fourth down near the end of the fourth quarter. Despite the victory, Alabama's chances of pulling off a CFP appearance are slim to none.

Vanderbilt notched its first SEC victory under head coach Clark Lea as it took down Kentucky on the road. The Commodores must win out to have postseason eligibility, but even a moral victory can help the program get back on track. As for the Wildcats, their chances of appearing in a major bowl game have dropped significantly.

Tennessee pulled away in the second half for an easy 66-24 win over Missouri. The Volunteers' loss to Georgia came back to haunt them in the hunt for the SEC East, but their talent and dominance on the gridiron have proven that they might deserve the final spot in the CFP.

South Carolina proved to be no competition to a hungry Florida squad, as the Gators recorded the 38-6 victory. The Gamecocks have fallen hard since reaching the AP Top 25 just a few weeks ago, and quarterback Spencer Rattler has not been as impressive as once expected. Both teams are the latest SEC East squads to reach bowl eligibility.

In an electric atmosphere on the Plains, Auburn won its first game under interim head coach Cadillac Williams. The Tigers handed Texas A&M a 13-10 loss, putting the Aggies at 3-7 on the year and eliminating them from postseason competition. Auburn improved its record to 4-6 and will need to win out to reach a bowl game.

Here is where each team stands with two regular-season games remaining this year.

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. LSU

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Florida

7. Mississippi State

8. Arkansas

9. Kentucky

10. South Carolina

11. Missouri

12. Auburn

13. Vanderbilt

14. Texas A&M