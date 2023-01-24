Skip to main content

Five Things to Know About Mississippi State Center LaQuinston Sharp

The talented Mississippi State center played a huge role in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense during his time in Starkville.

If there's one thing that Mississippi State is known for, it is sending their players to the league. The Bulldogs have produced a good amount of NFL talent, specifically, on the defensive and offensive line. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected MSU left tackle Charles Cross with the ninth overall pick.

Could center/guard LaQuinston Sharp be the next offensive lineman to be drafted? After impressive back-to-back seasons with the Bulldogs under coach Leach's Air Raid offense, Sharp quickly became one of the best centers in the SEC.

Here are five things to know about the talented offensive lineman ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft:

1. Sharp began his collegiate career at East Mississippi Community College.

Before making the jump to Mississippi State, Sharp was an outstanding JUCO prospect at EMCC. He was ranked as the second best JUCO offensive guard by ESPN and 247Sports. Surprisingly, most of Sharp's time at EMCC was spent at the right tackle position as he helped lead the Lions to back-to-back NJCAA national championships.

Sharp was limited a bit in his sophomore season due to an injury, but that did not stop him from helping EMCC average 494.1 yards of total offense and 48.3 points per game.

2. He was moved from right guard to left guard in 2020, before eventually becoming the center for the Bulldogs.

Sharp saw his first action in Maroon and White under Joe Moorehead in 2019 where he started at right guard in the final five games of the season. Mississippi State ranked 3rd in the SEC in rushing that year and finished the regular season with a 6-6 record and an Egg Bowl victory.

Sharp's success as a Lion carried over as a Bulldog, as he aided the likes of running back Kylin Hill and quarterback Tommy Stevens for the MSU offense in 2019.

3. Sharp has impressive quickness and ability to get to the second level.

One of Sharp's most highly touted skills is his ability to reach the second level with relative ease. Sharp's ability to play right guard, left guard and center also shows his versatility as an offensive lineman. 

Throughout his collegiate career, Sharp has seen a variety of offenses. His IQ, quickness and potential as a pass blocker will likely gain some attention as the 2023 NFL Draft gets closer.

4. He earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times in 2022.

During his impressive graduate season with Mississippi State, Sharp earned many awards throughout the year. Sharp was named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the week for his performance against Memphis and Arizona, and continued to dominate throughout the season.

Sharp's third and final SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week award came after an impressive outing against Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, in which the Bulldogs won 24-22.

5. In 2022, Sharp allowed no sacks and no QB hits in a dominant final season as a Bulldog.

In his graduate season at Mississippi State, Sharp dominated the competition. Going up against impressive defensive units such as Georgia and Alabama, Sharp allowed no sacks and no QB hits. 

With the 2023 NFL Draft slowly approaching, Sharp's versatility and abilities as a pass-blocker will make him a valuable late round pick for any team in the league. 

