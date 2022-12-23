Skip to main content

247Sports Releases Updated SEC Recruiting Rankings Following National Signing Day

Mississippi State is still a top-25 program, but where do the other conference teams fall?

National Signing Day was successful for many SEC teams, including Mississippi State.

According to 247Sports, the Bulldogs have the No. 24-ranked signing class in the nation and the 10th-best in the SEC. Many standouts from the Class of 2023 officially signed with the team on Wednesday, including four four-star athletes and 20 three-star athletes. The class consists of 12 offensive players, 14 defensive standouts and one special-teams player. 

New MSU head coach Zach Arnett recently took over the program following the death of Mike Leach. He held the class together in the week following the tragedy within the program and even managed to flip a few recruits from other SEC schools, most notably top-10 safety Isaac Smith. 

Alabama leads both the SEC and the nation, while Georgia sits just behind the Crimson Tide at No. 2 overall. LSU (No. 7) and Tennessee (No. 9) round out conference representation in the top 10. There are 10 total SEC teams ranked in the top 25.

Vanderbilt has the worst class in the SEC, which ranks No. 50 overall. Surprisingly, Ole Miss brought in the second-lowest recruiting class in the conference with a No. 36 overall standing. The Rebels signed just 12 players, but seven of them are four-star signees.

Here is a list of each of the 14 SEC teams in the national rankings, along with their points. 247Sports updated these standings late Thursday night.

1. Alabama (328.97)

2. Georgia (311.80)

7. LSU (286.27)

9. Tennessee (277.39)

12. Florida (272.71)

13. Texas A&M (266.68)

16. South Carolina (242.61)

20. Auburn (233.42)

21. Arkansas (226.46)

24. Mississippi State (220.45)

31. Missouri (208.20)

32. Kentucky (205.01)

36. Ole Miss (201.68)

50. Vanderbilt (191.28)

 

