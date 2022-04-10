With the 2022 college football season slowly approaching, here's a look into three games on the Bulldog's schedule that should be circled this season.

Last year the Mississippi State Bulldogs finished the season with a record of 7-6, and there were many games that Mike Leach and the Bulldogs would like to have back, with three of the Bulldogs' losses coming by a margin of three points or less.

Before the Bulldogs hit the gridiron this fall -- which is still months away -- here's a look at three games to circle on Mississippi State's grueling schedule that's considered the toughest in the nation in 2022.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

The Bulldogs will face the Razorbacks in their annual matchup at Davis Wade Stadium this year. Mississippi State will be looking to avenge the loss from last season this year in Starkville. Look for this game to be an absolute shoot-out, featuring two of the top quarterbacks in the country in KJ Jefferson and Will Rogers.

The battle between the Hogs and the Bulldogs was a close contest last season. Arkansas won the contest by a score of 31-28 due to a late missed field goal by MSU that could have sent the game into overtime. This is arguably one of the most important games during the 2022 season for the Razorbacks and the Bulldogs. Both teams are looking to prove they belong in the conversation as one of the top teams in the SEC West. Expect Davis Wade Stadium to be electric for this SEC West battle between the Bulldogs and the Razorbacks.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia

The battle against the reigning national champions is going to be one to remember. The Mississippi State Bulldogs will play the Georgia Bulldogs in Starkville this year, and MSU has an enormous opportunity to prove they can compete against one of the top teams in the country.

Kirby Smart is one of the elite recruiters in football, and with that comes depth for the Bulldogs. Georgia is losing some key defensive players such as Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean who were two huge leaders for the Bulldogs. On the offensive side of the ball, you have Stetson Bennett who is in the position to be a top quarterback in the SEC again this year.

For Mike Leach and MSU, this will be the biggest test this season. This contest against Georgia also gives Will Rogers a chance to show how much his game has improved from last year going against arguably the top defensive team in the nation. This game has the opportunity to be one that Starkville could remember forever.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

What better way to cap off the 2022 season than with the battle for the golden egg? The Egg Bowl will be hosted in Oxford this year, as Mike Leach is looking to win his first game against the Rebels since becoming head coach at Mississippi State.

Lane Kiffin has transformed this Ole Miss team into one of the most electric teams in the country. Kiffin made some major moves in the transfer portal this year as well, and with that Ole Miss filled some positions the Rebels are missing in 2022. Ole Miss will be without one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Matt Corral, but the Rebels will likely have transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart taking snaps this season.

The Egg Bowl is arguably the top rivalry in college football, and with that, you can expect a close battle between the in-state rivals. Mike Leach will have this team ready to compete, and MSU will look to bring the Egg Bowl Trophy back to Starkville.

Mississippi State has a huge opportunity this year to prove they have the talent to compete against any team in the country. However, there are still some positions that need to be filled, specifically at tackle for the Bulldogs. It will be interesting to see how MSU improves through the spring as the 2022 college football season slowly approaches.