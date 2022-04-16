Everyone has a system, regardless of which scheme any given football team may run. But there may be no other form of playing offense that has more of a stigma surrounding it than the Air Raid offense.

Here's a look into the narrative that surrounds every position playing in the Air Raid and why it isn't substantiated.

Quarterback

The stigma: Air Raid quarterbacks are not as good as the stat line reflects, because their numbers are inflated and they're a beneficiary of the system. Such a simplistic offense cannot possibly prepare them for the NFL.

Why that's not true: There is arguably no other offense that is more dependent on good quarterback play than the Air Raid is. It is true that the Air Raid, especially the way Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach runs it in its purest form, is a pass-happy offense that allows a quarterback to post huge numbers. But it takes a high level of accuracy to be able to post those type of stats, and there are several quarterbacks who have played in the system and have failed to post high numbers because their accuracy, decision-making and release time is not up to par. If anything, the Air Raid produces the most efficient pure passers because of the offense's success being so dependent on throwing the ball well and having quarterbacks who can do just that one an every play basis. By the final year of a quarterback's tenure in the Air Raid, they hold an extremely high rate of responsibility at the line of scrimmage and practically become a coach on the field.

Wide receiver

The stigma: Wideouts in the Air Raid post high numbers only because of the fact the offense throws the ball a lot.

Why that's not true: This one kind of goes hand-in-hand with the ideology surrounding the quarterback position. In order to produce good numbers, a receiver has to have good hands, turn around at the right time, sit in zones when they're supposed to, be able to get upfield, run routes correctly and with precision... the list goes on.

Running back

The stigma: The Air Raid doesn't run the ball enough and therefore cannot produce a solid running back who can do so.

Why that's not true: The all-purpose back is in high demand at the NFL level, perhaps more than ever. Think of guys like Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey. The Air Raid requires more of its running backs than a lot of other offenses do -- much to the surprise of some, the Air Raid does actually have multiple run plays for those who take the time to look at the playbook and even those who run the Air Raid and pass the ball on far more plays than not do run it from time to time and the tape shows several Air Raid teams doing that and having success. Aside from that is that fact that just because a player is not asked to do a particular thing on a regular basis in a certain offense does not at all render them incapable of doing so within another type of offense -- people find that out about players every year when they go on the NFL, despite some of the narratives that may surround them. Air Raid running backs must be able to run the ball, block and catch the ball on a consistent basis and there are different plays within the offense that exercise all of those things and it's impossible for a player to succeed within the scheme without being able to do all of that, thus making them more versatile than a lot of their counterparts.

Offensive lineman

The stigma: Offensive linemen in the Air Raid can only pass-block and their run-blocking ability at the next level is something to be concerned about.

Why that's not true: Charles Cross, anyone? This is a narrative that has affected the former Bulldog throughout the pre-draft process and has become a more talked-about one given the fact Cross is largely projected to go within the top-10 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft. The offensive line in the Air Raid is certainly different -- it features wide splits and the players line up in a two-point stance which is different than many are used to seeing and requires a higher degree of athleticism (which is a positive not all offensive lineman from other schemes have).

As previously mentioned, the Air Raid does have some run plays within it, and aside from that, a team at the next level is paying for quarterback protection. I recently spoke with Mississippi State offensive line coach Mason Miller on this topic.

"Run-blocking is this," Miller said. "It's got to be a mentality and you either have it or you don't. Austin Corbett who played for me, they said that about, Abraham Lucas they've said that about... Corbett turned out to be a pretty good run-blocker in the NFL."