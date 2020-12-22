Trio of Bulldogs picked to Freshman All-SEC Team

It's the most MSU players picked to the squad since 2009

Mississippi State’s 2020 football team has relied heavily upon production from freshmen. On Tuesday, it became apparent that higher-ups in the Southeastern Conference were taking notice.

Three Bulldog youngsters were selected to the Freshman All-SEC Team as selected by league coaches. Wide receiver Jaden Walley, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and left tackle Charles Cross were all honored.

Walley seemed like a slam dunk to be chosen. He has tallied 691 yards receiving setting a new single-season freshman record at MSU and breaking a mark that had stood for 43 years. Walley’s receiving total is the second best in the country amongst freshmen and ninth overall in the SEC. He accumulated his total in large part due to an outstanding finish to the regular season, collecting four straight 100-plus-yard games.

MSU's Jaden Walley, No. 31,, was picked to the SEC All-Freshman Team by league coaches. (Photo courtesy of Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Forbes has drawn eight starts at corner for the Bulldogs and sits tied at the top of the SEC leaderboard in interceptions with four. Forbes returned two of his picks for touchdowns. The four interceptions are tied for the most in the nation by a true freshman. Forbes currently also has 41 tackles and 10 passes defended.

MSU's Emmanuel Forbes, No. 13, was picked to the SEC All-Freshman Team by league coaches. (Photo courtesy of Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Cross has started nine games this season. He’s been a part of MSU offensive attacks that have cracked the 400-yard mark in four games, including protecting quarterback K.J. Costello’s blind side during Costello’s record-breaking performance in the season opener when he threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns at LSU. Cross has also had multiple other strong performances this year, including being graded the highest amongst MSU’s offensive linemen in games against Alabama and Arkansas, per Pro Football Focus.

MSU's Charles Cross, No. 67, was picked to the SEC All-Freshman Team by league coaches. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

The three freshmen picked to the All-SEC Team are the most MSU selections to the group since 2009 when defensive backs Johnthan Banks and Corey Broomfield, wide receiver Chad Bumphis and defensive lineman Fletcher Cox were chosen.

State’s freshmen will try to improve upon their seasons when the Bulldogs battle No. 22 Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl. The game takes place on December 31 at 11 a.m. central. The contest will be televised by ESPN.

