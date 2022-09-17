Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has put up some serious numbers in 2022 through just two games, and he's quickly ascending up the draft boards and in the rankings.

Among those who are high on Rogers is Chris Doering of ESPN/SEC Network. Doering recently called Rogers the most under-appreciated quarterback in the country.

"Will Rogers is the most underrated, under-talked-about, under-appreciated quarterback in the country," Doering said.

Rogers has done a fine job of backing up that narrative by the numbers and the film also shows marked improvement in several areas as the game has slowed down for the junior passer.

Rogers leads the Southeastern Conference in passing yards per game (381.5), total passing yards (763), passing touchdowns (9), completion percentage (78.6%) and completions for first downs (39).

His passing yards per game average also leads the entire country.

It will be interesting to see how all of this translates as the Bulldogs face tougher competition in a matchup against the LSU Tigers that will serve as both the SEC opener and a true measuring stick for both programs.

MSU and LSU are set to kick off at 5 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.