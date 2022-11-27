Mississippi State (8-4) is now both back in the Coaches Poll and back in the AP Top 25 rankings following Thursday's 24-22 win over Ole Miss in the in-state rivalry Egg Bowl contest.

MSU came in at No. 25 in the AP Top 25, marking the first time the team has been ranked this season since it stood at No. 24 back on Oct. 16. State was also ranked 25th in the newest release of the Coaches Poll.

With a bowl game yet to be announced up next on the horizon, the Bulldogs should like their destination after ending the season of on high note with a two-game winning streak between victories over ETSU and the Rebels.

Here's a look at where every college football team sits in the latest release of the AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Washington

10. Clemson

11. LSU

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Florida State

15. Oregon

16. Oregon State

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. Notre Dame

20. South Carolina

21. Texas

22. UCF

23. UTSA

24. UNC

25. Mississippi State