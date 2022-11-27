Where Mississippi State Stands in the Latest Edition of the AP Top 25
Mississippi State (8-4) is now both back in the Coaches Poll and back in the AP Top 25 rankings following Thursday's 24-22 win over Ole Miss in the in-state rivalry Egg Bowl contest.
MSU came in at No. 25 in the AP Top 25, marking the first time the team has been ranked this season since it stood at No. 24 back on Oct. 16. State was also ranked 25th in the newest release of the Coaches Poll.
With a bowl game yet to be announced up next on the horizon, the Bulldogs should like their destination after ending the season of on high note with a two-game winning streak between victories over ETSU and the Rebels.
Here's a look at where every college football team sits in the latest release of the AP Top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. USC
5. Ohio State
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Washington
10. Clemson
11. LSU
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Florida State
15. Oregon
16. Oregon State
17. UCLA
18. Tulane
19. Notre Dame
20. South Carolina
21. Texas
22. UCF
23. UTSA
24. UNC
25. Mississippi State