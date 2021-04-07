WATCH: Zach Arnett on needing to see better performance from MSU's defense

Arnett isn't at all satisfied with where the Bulldogs are defensively this spring

Yes, it's only April. And no, Mississippi State doesn't play a football game that counts for another five months. But don't think for one second that MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is taking things easy just because time is on his side.

"We're not a very good defense right now," the almost-always blunt Arnett said while updating the status of his group on Tuesday night.

Since joining head coach Mike Leach's staff last year, Arnett has quickly developed a reputation for pulling no punches in his media sessions. Tuesday continued that trend.

To hear more from a pretty-obviously frustrated Arnett, watch his full press conference with the video at the top of this page.

