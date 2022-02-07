Hypothetically, What Would Happen if Bryan Harsin Got Fired?

Social media is buzzing with rumors regarding Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin, his actions and his future at the university.

Harsin, who just finished his first season with the Tigers, had a difficult year. His team finished with a 6-7 overall record that ended with a five-game losing streak. Right now, those are the least of his problems. A total of 18 players have left the program since the end of the season, with some calling out their head coach personally. Last night, claims were made that Harsin had recently had an affair with a female member of his staff. That straw broke the camel’s back, and now, a decision regarding his future with the program is expected to be made soon.

What would happen if Bryan Harsin were to get fired? It would certainly send college football into a shakeup. Most coaches who chose to leave their respective teams did so much earlier in the year and have already gotten settled in with new programs. If Harsin were to be relieved of his duties, then it would be at a horrible time. Spring football starts in less than two months for most universities, and it is a crucial time for individual and team development. An accurate, thorough coaching search would likely take a few weeks, and there would be plenty of preparations to be made.

Plus, what if some players didn’t like a potential new coach joining the program? Some might feel the need to escape the chaos and enter the transfer portal, leading to even bigger problems. Other players might not like the change in coaching style and would choose to leave after a few weeks of practicing. It would be an awful lot for most of these young players to deal with, and it would be hard to blame them for wanting to escape.

Could Auburn even find the right coach at this time? Many of the most sought-after coaches have settled in with new programs, while others who might be willing to leave their teams would probably not want to do so given the circumstances. There are a few options that remain, but some might be a bit of a stretch. Dan Mullen was fired as the head coach of Florida late in the 2021 season, but he had a good run in the SEC and could return. Hugh Freeze might be willing to leave Liberty and return to a big-time conference, but he has some skeletons in his closet as well. Urban Meyer excelled as a college coach, but the Tigers would be dealing with someone much worse than Harsin.

Of course, there’s a chance that Harsin could stay for at least another season. Perhaps everything that has happened will be swept under the rug. The team could work to have an improved 2022 season, and the appropriate actions would be taken to deal with Harsin’s off-the-field issues. However, that doesn't seem to be the answer that most people are looking for.

At this point, it seems fairly likely that Harsin will be fired from the program within the next few days. Everything that has happened during his time at Auburn has created a perfect storm, and it might be too much for the administration to overlook. Ultimately, the university will have to decide how to handle the events of the past few days, but if fans have their way, then the hunt for the next football coach of the Tigers will soon begin.