Behind Enemy Sidelines: Which Bulldogs/Rebels should've gotten more love on the SI Publishers All-SEC Teams?

It's the second episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines – a (hopefully) entertaining look at Mississippi State and Ole Miss athletics with Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of Sports Illustrated's The Grove Report.

On today's show, the guys give their thoughts on the recently-released Sports Illustrated Publishers All-SEC Teams (CLICK HERE TO SEE THOSE FOR YOURSELF). Which Bulldogs didn't get enough love? Should Kylin Hill have been a First-Team selection? And where was Erroll Thompson? And K.J. Costello?

What about Ole Miss? Which Rebels might've been snubbed?

Then, it's the question we're all wondering the answer to. Will there be football at all in 2020? Yes. We think. We hope. We pray. But there is a ton up in the air and Coleman and Gabler discuss the issues.