Three-star athlete Kadarius Calloway flips from Mississippi State to Alabama

Joel Coleman

Kadarius Calloway has been committed to Mississippi State for about nine months but on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia High athlete revealed he's had a change of heart.

Calloway, a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, has flipped his commitment from MSU to Alabama. He announced the news on Twitter, along with the caption, '100% RollTide'.

Calloway is rated by 247Sports as the state of Mississippi's sixth-best prospect. He's the Magnolia State's eighth-best prospect according to Rivals. Now though, he's taking his services across the state line. Alabama offered Calloway last month and he has now taken the Crimson Tide up on it.

Mississippi State was recruiting Calloway as a safety. On defense at Philadelphia last year, Calloway had 50 tackles and 11 interceptions. He also totaled seven pass break-ups and had a pair of fumble recoveries. It now of course looks as though he'll no longer be a future member of the MSU secondary, so that means the Bulldogs are down to 10 current commitments in their Class of 2021. Two of those are safeties in the forms of three-star prospects Corey Ellington and Myzel Williams.

Calloway's de-commitment was a blow to MSU's team class ranking. According to 247Sports, the Bulldogs have now fallen back to the country's 50th-ranked class and No. 12 in the Southeastern Conference. Only Vanderbilt and Ole Miss have lower-rated classes in the SEC at the moment.

Tennessee currently stands with the SEC's top-rated class. LSU, Alabama, Florida and Georgia round out the top five. Nationally, Ohio State currently stands with the top overall class ahead of Clemson, North Carolina, Tennessee and Oregon.

