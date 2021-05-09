Bulldogs to add wide receiver Jamire Calvin from Washington State

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is welcoming in a familiar face that knows all about the Leach Air Raid offense.

Wide receiver Jamire Calvin announced on Saturday night that he is planning to transfer to MSU from Washington State. Calvin previously played under Leach from 2017 through 2019 when Leach was leading the Cougars.

Calvin has two years of eligibility remaining. He's a former four-star prospect per both Rivals and 247Sports.

As a freshman and sophomore at Washington State, Calvin had a couple of strong years under Leach. He caught 33 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns in 2017, then followed that up with 42 receptions for 497 yards and a score in 2018.

Due to injury, Calvin redshirted in 2019 – Leach's final year with the Cougars. Then this past season, Calvin returned to the field and caught 17 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in Washington State's COVID-19-shortened, four-game 2020 schedule.

Calvin joins a host of transfers to join Mississippi State in 2021. The Bulldogs previously added receiver Makai Polk from California as well as defensive back Jalen Green from Texas and defensive end Randy Charlton from Central Florida. Walk-on quarterbacks Jack Abraham (from Southern Mississippi), Chance Lovertich (from South Alabama) and Jack Kristofek (from Sam Houston State) have also transferred to MSU.

Of course the transfer portal has also seen several players leave the Bulldogs. Since last season concluded, running back Lee Witherspoon, receiver Cameron Gardner, kicker Jace Christmann, offensive lineman James Jackson, receiver Kyziah Pruitt, offensive/defensive lineman Brandon Cunningham, receiver JaVonta Payton and receiver Geor'quarius Spivey have all moved on from MSU.

