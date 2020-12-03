Mississippi State gets commitment from former UCF defensive lineman Randy Charlton

The Bulldogs are beefing up their defensive line with help from the transfer portal. Randy Charlton, who previously played at Central Florida, announced on Thursday that he has committed to Mississippi State. Charlton took to social media to announce the news.

Charlton's transfer comes following a troubling end to his career at UCF. He was dismissed from the Knights last month in the aftermath of a police incident that led to the arrest of teammate Antwan Collier. Charlton was one of four players dismissed from the team.

Per 247Sports, Collier was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and driving with a suspended/revoked license. Two cars were allegedly seen driving carelessly at the scene, with those players later identifying themselves as UCF football players. Bodycam footage also reportedly showed multiple players at the scene talking badly to police. Some players involved in the situation were not dismissed from the UCF program, however Charlton and three others were. Now, it appears Charlton will start anew in Starkville.

Charlton played in five games in 2020 prior to his dismissal. He recorded 18 tackles with four of those coming for a loss. This followed his redshirt sophomore season in 2019 when Charlton had 28 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Charlton was a redshirt junior this past season, but since the NCAA isn't counting this season against a player's eligibility, Charlton would have two years left to play for MSU assuming he indeed enrolls at State.

Charlton could end up being a key piece for the Bulldogs. MSU is likely to be looking to replace the production of senior defensive ends Marquiss Spencer and Kobe Jones. Both Spencer and Jones have the option to return, but it isn't considered likely. Charlton could perhaps be part of the answer to pick up that slack.

