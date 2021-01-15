Kicker Jace Christmann announces plan to transfer to Florida

Jace Christmann is reuniting with the coaching staff that first gave him a chance.

Christmann, Mississippi State's starting kicker from 2017 through 2019, announced on Friday that he plans to head to Florida as a graduate transfer where he'll rejoin former MSU head coach Dan Mullen with the Gators.

"After many thoughts and prayers, I'm excited to announce I will be transferring to the University of Florida to play my final season of college football after graduating in the spring," Christmann posted in a statement on Twitter. "I will forever be grateful for the relationships and memories I made at MSU, but I am ready to see what the next chapter holds. To Coach Mullen and his staff, we started together, let's finish together. Time to get to work."

Christmann lost his starting job at State this past season. New head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs instead turned to transfer kicker Brandon Ruiz, who excelled as he went 10-for-12 on his field goal tries, 24-for-24 on his extra point attempts and had 37 touchbacks on 43 kickoffs in 2020. Ruiz announced earlier this week that he plans to return to MSU in 2021.

That likely would have, for a second-straight year, relegated Christmann to a reserve role after being State's primary placekicker for three seasons. In his MSU career, Christmann made 32 of 40 field goal tries with a career long made kick of 51 yards. He's made 127 career extra points. Christmann is one of only two MSU kickers to make at least 100 career PATs with the Bulldogs, along with Westin Graves.

Now though, he'll take his talents to Florida and bookend his college career under Mullen's tutelage.

