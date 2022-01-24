Former Bulldogs DL Jeffery Simmons Solid in Titans' Postseason Loss to Bengals

Skip to main content

Former Mississippi State DL Jeffery Simmons Records Big Day in Titans Playoff Loss

Former Bulldogs defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons had a good day in his own right despite the Titans' postseason loss to the Bengals.

The Tennessee Titans didn't get the outcome they wanted when they fell 19-16 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday. But despite the loss, it was still a solid day for former Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

On a day in which the Bengals offensive line left much to be desired, Simmons finished the game as the Titans' sack leader and easily one of their most valuable players of the game as he recorded eight combined tackles -- seven solo -- and three sacks on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow was sacked a total of nine times during the game, with Titans defenders David Long (1.0), Harold Landry (1.5), Bud Dupree (1.0), Denico Autry (1.5), Naquan Jones (0.5) and Kyle Pelko (0.5) also getting to the signal-caller.

Simmons finished out the season named Second-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press, registering 54 total tackles (42 solo) with six passes defended and 8.5 sacks -- all of those numbers are single-season career-highs for him.

Since being selected 19th overall by the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft, Simmons has posted 135 total tackles (84 solo), 12 passes defended and 13.5 sacks, quickly becoming an integral part of the defense despite having to overcome injury coming out of college -- and it's easy to get the sense he's only just getting started.

