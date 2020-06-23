MSU's Cohen speaks on Kylin Hill's tweet and more on SportsTalk Mississippi

Cowbell Corner
A little more than 24 hours after Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill sent shockwaves through Mississippi by insinuating he might not play for MSU in 2020 if the state flag isn't changed, Bulldogs athletic director John Cohen voiced his support for Hill on the SportsTalk Mississippi radio show Tuesday afternoon.

“He was showing a frustration that we all kind of feel here at Mississippi State,” Cohen said of Hill’s words, which were originally posted to Twitter on Monday. “I can’t speak for everyone around the state of Mississippi, but there’s definitely a frustration. I understand it completely. We’re in full support of Kylin. He absolutely has the right to express his opinion and obviously it’s an opinion that is held by many, and that’s we need a change here in the state of Mississippi and I completely understand that.”

Over the last day, Hill's tweet has been met with support by many current and former teammates, as well as former Mississippi State players. Given Hill's backing, Cohen was asked if he thought a threat of sitting out might turn into a larger movement, with others involved, or if Hill's declaration was more of an individual decision.

“To be honest with you, that’s not the part we are focused on right now,” Cohen said in response. “I think collectively as a department and as a university, we’re focused on the change. We believe it’s still possible. We believe that the legislature, the great people of the state of Mississippi are going to make the right decision and make a change in our flag. That’s really our focus right now. I’ve reached out to many of our student-athletes over the social unrest that we’ve had and gotten their feelings, gotten their thoughts. We’re all available to them and we’re going to be here for them throughout all of this. Again, this isn’t something we check off on a box. This is something that is part of our responsibility to our student-athletes. Again, our focus right now is on righting a wrong to be honest with you.”

