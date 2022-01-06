Are Greg Sankey, Committee Nearing Decision on Playoff Expansion?

The argument for the expansion of the College Football Playoff has gained some serious traction in recent days and momentum within the inner circles of the vast number of committees that oversee the Playoff itself, and that’s some pretty big news, to say the least. Just how much traction, though, has the argument gotten?

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made a guest appearance on Sirius XM SEC Radio with Peter Burns and Aaron Murray reverently in which he addressed just that.

“We have some upcoming conversations and whether or not that is a decision point is not solely up to me … I’ll walk in prepared to make a decision,” said Sankey, “…so we’re now at a point of making decisions around that desire. And again, I feel prepared to show up and contribute to a decision, yet I’m not certain if everyone is going to be in that frame of mind.”

To put it in layman's terms, it sounds as though the commissioner is ready to act one way or another, almost as if he’s tired of the back and forth, and who could blame him? The playoff format has seen little to no change since its implementation, way back when lots of Bulldog fans can remember a certain team in maroon and white topped the charts, and to think it all started with that very university’s president, Mark Keenum.

Almost three years ago, Keenum and the rest of the CFP governing body set out to take a look at expanding the playoff format, halfway through its current contract.

Fast forward to three years later, and no changes have been made just yet. However, this weekend the CFP management committee will meet to hopefully come to a unanimous decision on what exactly the playoff should look like in the future. A unanimous conclusion within the management committee seems unlikely, according to those close to the situation, though, which only means that the ball will have to be punted back into the court of Keenum and the other superiors, who endorsed the expansion in the first place.

Only time will tell when it comes to the expansion of the CFP, but time is running out, as the current contract ends after the 2025 playoff. In many opinions, the clock is ticking if they’re going to pull the trigger on expansion, and it’s ticking faster than normal.