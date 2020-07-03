Cowbell Corner
Defensive end Ty Cooper close to narrowing things down in recruiting process

Joel Coleman

It’s all pending on the coronavirus pandemic of course, but as of now, Louisville High School is set to open up its 2020 football season with an August 21 game against Noxubee County. By the time that contest kicks off, there’s a chance everyone will know where defensive end Ty Cooper is planning to play his college football.

Cooper, a consensus three-star prospect, has offers from multiple Power 5 programs, including Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Colorado and others. On Friday, Cooper told Cowbell Corner he’s got plans in place to start to narrow his recruiting process down.

“I’m planning on doing a Top 10 sometime this month, then a Top 5 in August,” Cooper said. “I was thinking about committing in August about the time the season starts, before the first game. I was thinking about committing that Thursday before the first game of the season.”

Wherever Cooper goes, they’ll be getting a guy that has shined on the high school level. the 6-foot-4, 238-pounder had a big year last year for Louisville as he racked up 63 tackles with 21 of those for loss. He had nine sacks.

Headed into his senior year, his sights are set even higher.

“I’ve been working out with a trainer two or three times a week,” Cooper said of what he’s done the last few months to get ready. “I really want to win state for my senior year and I want to be able to play in the Mississippi-Alabama game and be a Dandy Dozen also.”

In the meantime though, schools are competing for Cooper’s services. He got his Mississippi State offer back in May, giving him an opportunity to play college football just 30 minutes or so up the road from his hometown. He has picked up several other offers since and Cooper says many of the schools on him remain on him with consistency.

“The schools I’m hearing from the most are Memphis, Tennessee, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama,” Cooper said.

But just where will Cooper ultimately land? If he indeed makes his intentions known before his season opener next month, the world is less than seven weeks away from finding out. Until then, he says he’s liking going through the recruiting process.

“It’s been really good,” Cooper said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”

