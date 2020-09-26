SI.com
Cowbell Corner
K.J. Costello Breaks SEC's Single-Game Passing Record as Mississippi State Upsets LSU

Joel Coleman

For months it was all debated. Can new Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense work in the Southeastern Conference? Can quarterback K.J. Costello run the system with no spring practice and the unique circumstances of this year? In 60 minutes of football in the home of the defending national champions, those answers proved to be a resounding 'Yes' and 'Yes.'

Costello set the SEC's single-game passing yardage record in his and Leach's very first game in maroon and white and the Bulldogs upset No. 6 LSU, 44-34.

Driving the shocking win was Costello. The graduate transfer from Stanford completed 36 of his 60 passes for 623 yards and five touchdowns. He easily eclipsed former Georgia QB Eric Zeier's previous single-game passing record of 544 yards. 

Along the way, three different Bulldogs eclipsed the 100-yard mark in receiving for only the second time in school history. Osirus Mitchell had 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Kylin Hill totaled 158 with a touchdown and JaVonta Payton racked up 122 yards.

All the production helped Mississippi State survive a back-and-forth battle that featured seven lead changes, but ultimately saw LSU become the first defending national champion to lose a season opener since Michigan in 1998.

This story will updated with more shortly.

Football

