Four Bulldogs test positive for COVID-19

As college football players returned to campuses around the country in recent days, there have been many schools with athletes testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Mississippi State has had a few as well.

An MSU spokesman confirmed on Friday that four Bulldog football players tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. All four cases showed no symptoms, however those athletes will self-quarantine for 14 days to try and prevent any spread. The names of the four players were not released. The news was first reported by Paul Jones of 247Sports.

Multiple schools around the nation have had positive tests. Several of those have been from Southeastern Conference institutions, including Alabama, Auburn and Texas A & M.

Still, it appears college football is on a path towards starting on time in 2020. According to Yahoo Sports, the NCAA Oversight Committee has approved a recommendation for coaches to begin working with their respective teams on July 13. The NCAA Division I Council is expected to approve the recommendation at its next meeting, on June 17.

As part of the recommendation, schools would begin actual preseason training camp on August 7th, giving each team four weeks to prepare for the 2020 campaign.

Mississippi State, of course, will be playing its first season under the leadership of new head coach Mike Leach. Leach was hired in January, but has yet to even practice with the Bulldogs after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out MSU's spring workouts. Now though, it appears it won't be long before Leach is on the field with State. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host New Mexico in their season opener on September 5.