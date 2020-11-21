Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-Georgia

Okay, if we're being honest here, predicting this outcome isn't all that hard. That's not to say upsets don't happen. This is college football. Weird things happen Saturday after Saturday. But, spoiler alert, let's get this out of the way – the Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball is calling for a comfortable victory for Georgia today. The Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division Bulldogs are just better that MSU's bunch, even when State is clicking on all cylinders. And, as you likely know if you're reading this, MSU is certainly not running like a well-oiled machine.

In fact, unless you've been living under a rock the last 24 hours, you likely know Mississippi State comes into today's affair severely limited from a roster standpoint. MSU would've been out-depthed by Georgia on a normal day. Today, it's nowhere even close. State will have only 49 available scholarship athletes today due to COVID-19 protocols, injuries, opt-outs and transfers. The 49 guys are four less than the 53 number the SEC set as the threshold to play a game this fall. However institutions can elect to go ahead and play and whatever the reason – whether it's money or pride or pressure from the league or some combination – MSU is moving forward with today's action.

Multiple key players are going to be out for State today. A source indicated to Cowbell Corner on Friday that several of State's key contributors on defense are among those who won't play. So let's just play that out in our heads really quick. State has struggled offensively essentially all year. The team's saving grace has been its defense and now, that's gonna be hampered too with so many guys unavailable. It's an ugly recipe for sure.

So what exactly should be State's goal today? Well for one, it might need to be to just try and get out healthy. A bunch of guys that are likely to play today either haven't played or haven't played much at all. Truth be told, some guys might not be ready for SEC action, but will have to saddle up and ride anyway due to State's lack of depth. Against a powerhouse like Georgia, that's not an ideal assignment and honestly, could be a bit a dangerous.

Still, this is college football and these guys signed up for a high level of competition. So goal number two today for State might simply be to fight. It sounds like coach speak, but MSU just needs whoever goes out there to scratch and claw for all four quarters. There are absolutely no such things as moral victories. Any coach will tell you that. State head coach Mike Leach would likely say the same thing. If ever there was a chance to earn one though, today might be the day.

It's a day where the final outcome seems like almost a given. It's a day Mississippi State almost assuredly will be outmatched and overwhelmed. At least going in, it sure seems like the best MSU can hope for is to be able to emerge with heads held high on a day the team is just outgunned.

Cowbell Corner Prediction: Georgia 38, Mississippi State 7

Photo by Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

