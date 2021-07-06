Alex Smith Predicts Dak Prescott Will Have a 'Huge' Year in 2021

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had his 2020 season end prematurely when he suffered a compound fracture and dislocated his right ankle against the New York Giants back in October.

The Cowboys struggled in his absence, losing seven of their 11 games en route to a final overall record of 6-10 without the signal-caller.

But now, Prescott is focused on both he and the team as a whole bouncing back as he returns to the field.

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith, who faced a life-threatening infection after he suffered fractures to his tibula and fibula, knows better than anyone what it's like to try to come back after a severe injury.

Smith has high hopes for Prescott making a comeback.

“Dak is, I think, one of the most unique athletes in the NFL – and I really think that from like a freakish perspective,” Smith told USA TODAY Sports in a recent interview. “He is such a strong, powerful, such a good athlete. So I really expect him to come back and be rolling. Then you add that on to his fortitude and mental perspective?

“I think he’s going to have a huge, huge year.”

Prescott himself said ahead of training camp starting later this month that he sees Dallas having a 'very special' year.

“Improvement, a lot of improvement, obviously from last year to this year, but deeper than that from those first five games,” Prescott said in an interview with Newy Scruggs of NBC 5 DFW.

"Take those first five games and just say we’re going to be better than that as a team. We’re going to play more complementary football from defense to offense to special teams, and then we’re going to have a healthy team. We’ve all approached the offseason. We approached the season the right way. We’re just excited. We’re excited that hopefully, we can stay healthy, we can get good fortune on that end. And we can just put everything we’ve worked hard for together on all stages and all phases of the game. We’re excited for this year. It’s going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans.”

Since being drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Prescott has become one of the NFL's most respected players at his position, completing 66% of his passes for 17,634 yards with 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.

Prescott and the Cowboys open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sept. 9 in Raymond James Stadium.