Jerry Jones Gives Timetable On Dak Prescott's Return

Dak Prescott could be back sooner than expected.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott injured his right hand during Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he will be off the field for an extended period of time.

But the time window may be smaller than some initially thought.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Monday that Prescott could miss 6-8 weeks. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan the following day that the team is not placing Prescott on injured reserve and that he could make his way back within the next four games.

It's been a but of a struggle as of late for Prescott on the injury front. He struggled with a calf strain in 2021 after missing 11 games in 2020 due to a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle. 

Prescott seems to be taking things in stride though, telling reporters that he views the latest setback as "just another bump in the road."

The signal-caller completed 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards with one interception on Sunday before being replaced by backup quarterback Cooper Rush upon injury.

The Cowboys will begin what they hope will be a relatively short timeframe of life without Prescott on the field as they face the Cincinnati Bengals up next on the schedule Sunday.

