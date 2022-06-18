Skip to main content

Game-By-Game Predictions for the Dallas Cowboys 2022 Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys aim to be postseason contenders in a 2022 season filled with young and elite talent.

The Dallas Cowboys once again led the NFC East in 2021 with a record of 12-5 and a playoff birth against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers eliminated the Cowboys in the first round and the drought for Dallas continued.

But there are many talented players on both sides of the ball who hope to lead the team to a deep playoff run in 2022. 

The defensive unit for Dallas is led by standout corner Trevon Diggs who had a breakout year in 2021 recording 11 interceptions and 39 solo tackles. The linebacking corps is also solid, as Defensive Rookie of The Year Micah Parsons returns to the gridiron for Dallas after recording 59 solo tackles and 13 sacks in 2021.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, Dallas selected defensive end Sam Williams who looks to be a difference maker on the youthful and talented defensive unit for the Cowboys. During his time at Ole Miss, Williams was named first team All-SEC and was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press. Williams recorded 57 tackles in 2021 and also tied the school record for sacks at 10 and a half. 

The Cowboys are stacked with young and elite talent on defense, but what will the offense look like for Dallas this season?

Quarterback Dak Prescott has been a difference maker during his time as the Cowboys signal-caller. Prescott leads all current quarterbacks in impressive categories including most 400+ passing yard games since 2020. Since entering the league in 2016, the presence of Prescott on the gridiron for the Cowboys has allowed for the offense to excel. Dallas currently holds a 31-3 record when Prescott records a passer rating of 100.0 or more.

Prescott is also surrounded by talented wideouts to throw to in 2022 including CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Both Lamb and Gallup will need to step up if the Cowboys are to give other teams a run for their money in 2022.

The backfield for the Cowboys includes running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard, both of which are talented and important parts of the offense for Dallas. Pollard showed flashes of excellence in 2021, and is someone that the Cowboys will want to give more reps moving forward. 

Here's game-by-game win/loss predictions for the team this season:

Week 1 (9/11/22): Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

Week 2 (9/18/22): Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-1)

Week 3 (9/26/22): Dallas Cowboys at. New York Giants (2-1)

Week 4 (10/02/22): Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders (3-1)

Week 5 (10/09/22): Dallas Cowboys at. Los Angeles Rams (3-2)

Week 6 (10/16/22): Dallas Cowboys at. Philadelphia Eagles (3-3)

Week 7 (10/23/22): Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions (4-3)

Week 8 (10/30/22): Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears (5-3)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 (11/13/22): Dallas Cowboys at. Green Bay Packers (6-3)

Week 11 (11/20/22): Dallas Cowboys at. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

Week 12 (11/24/22): Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (8-3)

Week 13 (12/04/22): Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts (8-4)

Week 14 (12/11/22): Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans (9-4)

Week 15 (12/18/22): Dallas Cowboys at. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)

Week 16 (12/24/22): Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (11-4)

Week 17 (12/29/22): Dallas Cowboys at. Tennessee Titans (12-4)

Week 18 (TBD): Dallas Cowboys at. Washington Commanders (13-4)

Regular season: 13-4 (NFC East: 5-1)

