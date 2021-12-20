Playoff Prescott: Where The Cowboys Stand in The NFC Playoff Picture

Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Playoff Prescott : Where Do The Cowboys Stand?

    With their win against the Giants, the Cowboys are almost a shoe-in for the playoffs. Their seeding, though, is still up in the air in the wide-open NFC.
    Author:

    Another NFL Sunday in the books, and the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys are sitting well atop the NFC East at 10-4 after a 21-6 victory over the New York Giants this past Sunday.

    COVID-19 has reared its head again in Week 15 of the NFL season, with some key NFC games being pushed to as late as Tuesday, but the Cowboys did nothing but help themselves with the win today - potentially clinching the division if Washington loses to the Eagles later on in this week’s slate. This is only head coach Mike McCarthy’s second season with the team, and to win the division in such a short time would be no small feat, seeing as the Cowboys last accomplished it in 2018.

    Prescott turned in just enough to get his team the win in the near-freezing New York temperatures, tallying 217 yards through the air on 28-37 passing and 1 touchdown. Prescott did shine in the most important category, though - turnovers, of which he had none.

    Dallas leaned heavily on the rushing attack in the affair, with former Memphis Tiger Tony Pollard and Ohio State Buckeye Zeke Elliot splitting carries for 74 yards and 52 yards, respectively.

    Read More

    Before this week, the NFC Playoff Standings were as follows.

    1. Green Bay Packers (11-3)
    2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4)
    3. Arizona Cardinals (10-4)
    4. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
    5. LA Rams (9-4)
    6. San Francisco 49ers (8-6)
    7. New Orleans Saints (7-7)

    That seventh spot is still very much up for grabs, with multiple games taking place throughout the week, but Prescott and the Cowboys continue to carve out their spot at the top of the conference. Their next game will take place next Sunday, as they look to face off against the division rival Washington Football team at the 7:20 p.m. CT time slot. 

    USATSI_17346751
    Football

    Playoff Prescott: Where The Cowboys Stand in The NFC Playoff Picture

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17386299
    Football

    Cowboys Win But Can Dak Prescott Shake His Slump?

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17062614
    Football

    Bulldogs' Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson Putting the 'AP' in APB

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17110444 (1)
    Football

    Quarterback Trainer Tony Racioppi Explains What Makes Will Rogers Such a Talented Passer

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_9769197 (3)
    Football

    Bulldogs WR Reportedly Enters The Transfer Portal

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_17346751
    Football

    How COVID-19 Surge In The NFL Affects The League, Former Mississippi State Players

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_17230803 (1)
    Football

    Watch: Bulldogs Players Talk Upcoming Liberty Bowl Matchup Against Texas Tech

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_16782916 (2)
    Football

    Mississippi State Coaches Talk Upcoming Liberty Bowl Matchup Against Texas Tech

    Dec 18, 2021