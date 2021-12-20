Playoff Prescott: Where The Cowboys Stand in The NFC Playoff Picture

With their win against the Giants, the Cowboys are almost a shoe-in for the playoffs. Their seeding, though, is still up in the air in the wide-open NFC.

Another NFL Sunday in the books, and the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys are sitting well atop the NFC East at 10-4 after a 21-6 victory over the New York Giants this past Sunday.

COVID-19 has reared its head again in Week 15 of the NFL season, with some key NFC games being pushed to as late as Tuesday, but the Cowboys did nothing but help themselves with the win today - potentially clinching the division if Washington loses to the Eagles later on in this week’s slate. This is only head coach Mike McCarthy’s second season with the team, and to win the division in such a short time would be no small feat, seeing as the Cowboys last accomplished it in 2018.

Prescott turned in just enough to get his team the win in the near-freezing New York temperatures, tallying 217 yards through the air on 28-37 passing and 1 touchdown. Prescott did shine in the most important category, though - turnovers, of which he had none.

Dallas leaned heavily on the rushing attack in the affair, with former Memphis Tiger Tony Pollard and Ohio State Buckeye Zeke Elliot splitting carries for 74 yards and 52 yards, respectively.

Before this week, the NFC Playoff Standings were as follows.

Green Bay Packers (11-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) Arizona Cardinals (10-4) Dallas Cowboys (10-4) LA Rams (9-4) San Francisco 49ers (8-6) New Orleans Saints (7-7)

That seventh spot is still very much up for grabs, with multiple games taking place throughout the week, but Prescott and the Cowboys continue to carve out their spot at the top of the conference. Their next game will take place next Sunday, as they look to face off against the division rival Washington Football team at the 7:20 p.m. CT time slot.