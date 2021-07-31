What's the Severity of Dak Prescott's Injury?

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott's 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys ended prematurely when he suffered a compound fracture and a dislocated ankle in October.

Prescott has been rehabbing on the road to recovery ever since he sustained the injury and has made a lot of progress.

But, could he play this Sunday if we were in the midst of the 2021 NFL season?

Prescott was asked this in Friday's press conference, and based on his response, it sounds like the quarterback is confident in where he is in the process and won't be missing any time this season.

“Yeah, I doubt it. I doubt it,” Prescott said. “I know we’re early. It’s early in training camp. I’m obviously trying to get to the season and get to the season healthy. That was the main reason... I doubt in a game that (an absence) happens.

“I think I’d do whatever is necessary and take the steps that are needed that I was ready for Sunday or Monday or whenever the game would be,” Dak said. “I knew I would get myself there one way or another and be able to perform the way that I would want to.”

The Cowboys have said that Prescott will get back to throwing the football next week, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him take some time off as the team departs for Canton, Ohio on Wednesday for Thursday's contest.

The team will have Friday off before practice with the Los Angeles Rams begins on Saturday.

Though the preseason is even closer, the regular season is also just around the corner.

We'll get a good sense of just where Prescott is in terms of real-game action when the Cowboys travel to Tampa, Florida on Sept. 9 to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Thursday Night Football.