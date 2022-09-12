Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to Undergo Surgery on Right Hand

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is out indefinitely after suffering an injury to his throwing hand in the team's Sunday night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott left the game with a little more than six minutes remaining after hitting his hand against the hand of Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett. He was examined on the sideline before heading to the locker room to receive further evaluation. After the game, Cowboys' manager Jerry Jones said that Prescott suffered a fracture near his right thumb. This injury will require surgery and means that the franchise's leading signal-caller will miss several weeks.

The former Mississippi State standout struggled in the season opener, going 14-of-29 for 134 yards with one interception. Prescott also totaled 11 yards on two rushing attempts. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush was brought in to finish the game, which ended in a 19-3 loss for Dallas.

This is the third time in as many seasons that Prescott will miss time due to injury. A horrific ankle injury ended his 2020 campaign just a few games into the season, and he missed one game last year with a calf strain. The quarterback also reported some ankle soreness in practice last week, but he blamed it on his new cleats and was not expected to miss any time. There is no timeline for Prescott's return from his latest injury.