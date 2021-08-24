Bulldogs in the NFL: Dak Prescott Might Not Be 100% All Season

Prescott may not be 100% at any point this season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Mississippi State and current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may not be fully 100% this season as he continues to recover from last season’s ankle injury. Prescott is also dealing with a recent shoulder ailment that has kept him off the field at times throughout training camp.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Prescott may not be 100% at any point this season.

"He’s not fully back, he may not be back all season long," Schefter said during ESPN's broadcast of a preseason game.

Schefter pointed to both the ankle injury suffered last year and the shoulder injury without specifying which injury he believes could potentially keep Prescott at less than 100%. It’s impossible to gauge where Prescott is with his recovery and overall health, but if he’s less than 100% throughout the season then there’s a strong possibility that the shoulder injury has been bothering him more than the team has led on.

Prescott has incredible toughness and the natural leader in him would never allow himself to not be there for his team. That is one of his finest qualities as both a football player, and a man.

The team is right in playing it extremely safe with Prescott, and the NFL's new 17-game schedule should benefit Dak and help him adjust early on in the season.

The Dallas Cowboys will be must-watch television with Dak under center, with several optimistic projections surrounding him ahead of the 2021 season -- including that he could lead the league in passing yards this year.

But the health status for their franchise player is a story that could linger as the season goes on.