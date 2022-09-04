Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott hinted at a return to MSU for the season opener last week, and those weren't empty words.

“It’s about that time and College Color Days is tomorrow,” Prescott posted to Twitter ahead of the game. “So you know me, I will be repping my alum, Mississippi State, with my maroon on. And I hope to see all of the Bulldog family repping their maroon for the first Maroon Friday and the first Saturday back in StarkVegas. Maybe I’ll see you there. Go State.”

Prescott brought extra energy to a game in which the fan base also showed out, marking one of MSU's best games in recent history in terms of crowd support.

Prescott's presence was met with a roar from the crowd, and it's safe to say he's a good luck charm, with MSU recording a dominant 49-23 win over Memphis.

Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are set to open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.