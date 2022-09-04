Skip to main content

Look: Dak Prescott Returns to Mississippi State

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott made an appearance during the Bulldogs' season opener against the Memphis Tigers.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott hinted at a return to MSU for the season opener last week, and those weren't empty words.

“It’s about that time and College Color Days is tomorrow,” Prescott posted to Twitter ahead of the game. “So you know me, I will be repping my alum, Mississippi State, with my maroon on. And I hope to see all of the Bulldog family repping their maroon for the first Maroon Friday and the first Saturday back in StarkVegas. Maybe I’ll see you there. Go State.”

Prescott brought extra energy to a game in which the fan base also showed out, marking one of MSU's best games in recent history in terms of crowd support.

Prescott's presence was met with a roar from the crowd, and it's safe to say he's a good luck charm, with MSU recording a dominant 49-23 win over Memphis.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are set to open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

USATSI_18985820
Football

Bulldogs QB Will Rogers 'Ticked Off' After Throwing for 450 Yards, 5 TDs

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18986321
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Dominant 49-23 Victory Over Memphis

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18985828
Football

Three Players Who Stood Out in Mississippi State's 49-23 Win Over Memphis

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_16780430
Football

Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Memphis in Season Opener

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_16970667
Football

Mississippi State Football Countdown: Optimism for Bulldogs' 2022 Season Boils Down to One Main Thing

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17487499
Football

College Football Playoff Officially Confirms Expansion

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18930044
Football

Dak Prescott Hints at Possible Return to Starkville

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17061781
Football

Mississippi State Football Countdown: Previewing the Bulldogs' Two SEC East Matchups

By Elizabeth Keen