NFL Star Dak Prescott shared his fears regarding raising his own children in response to Tuesday's tragic attack on students at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

Two adults and 19 elementary school students were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

The shooting crippled a close-knit community and has left shockwaves across the nation. Many people, from public figures to fellow teachers, have called for change following years of gun violence aimed at innocent children who are simply pursuing an education.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott was one of many athletes who offered condolences and shared his concerns in response to the horrific event. He expressed his fears regarding raising children in a world that has seen far too many tragedies.

"We're talking about children," Prescott said. "We're talking about the future. I mean, I don't have kids (but) can't imagine having to send my kid to school with that anxiety. Honestly, it makes me fearful to have children, and that's not right. That's sad."

Prescott also addressed law enforcement, mental health officials and educators in a town hall meeting on Wednesday. The event was previously scheduled by his Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation, but it gave the quarterback a chance to speak one-on-one with those who help protect and grow their communities in the wake of a national tragedy. During the meeting, Prescott brought up a dire need for difficult conversations to encourage growth.

"I think too many times we run from conflict," Prescott said.

"It's the conversations. The political leaders, the law enforcement and our community --the ones they are serving-- getting them face-to-face and allowing them to have these open dialogues of why they feel uncomfortable or don't feel protected or what this anxiety or stigma is that's pulling us apart. Let's bring it to the forefront so we can have these uncomfortable conversations but can get somewhere from them and not continue to show division like we are."