Former Bulldogs QB Dak Prescott Records 'Best Practice' as a Dallas Cowboy on Saturday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he thought 2021 could be a "very, very special year" for the team earlier this offseason.

Prescott has been and will continue to be an integral part of the Cowboys' success, and he's already recording some personal bests for this year before he returns to the football field in real-game action.

Cowboys GM Jerry Jones met with the media this week and discussed a number of different topics -- one of them being the signal-caller.

"I thought Dak Prescott had the best day of practice (Saturday) that I've seen since he's been a Dallas Cowboy," Jones told reporters. "From the standpoint of what we're doing and how he's executing and what's going on out there, it's a big plus."

This is particularly impressive considering how early on Dallas is in training camp, as Prescott gets back to team drills and monitored snap counts.

Given that an offensive line that struggled with the injury bug last year stays healthy, Prescott could be in for a huge year as he comes off a season that saw him sidelined early with a compound fracture and a dislocated ankle.

The Cowboys face a tall task in the first week of the regular season, going up against the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 1 on the road in Raymond James Stadium.

It will be interesting to see how Prescott and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stack up by the end of the game when the two teams face off on Sept. 9.

"We know we've got a big challenge and there they are, opening up as world champs down there at home," Jones said. "To me it's a good opportunity to go down there and let it all hang out, so to speak, and come out of there with a win. We'll certainly be the underdog, obviously. I think it's a great opportunity."